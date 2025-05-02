Mountain biker Alessandra Keller starts at the Bike Revolution in Engelberg. In an interview with blue Sport, she talks about her injury, the home European Championships and the special atmosphere in Engelberg.

Syl Battistuzzi

Alessandra Keller made her comeback at the beginning of April. Just six and a half months earlier, the mountain biker had to undergo cruciate ligament surgery.

"I had a really perfect rehabilitation. I certainly have a physical deficit, but I was also able to take a very good break as a result," says the 29-year-old. She used the forced break to recover mentally after a very tough year in the Olympic season - the Nidwalden native finished 7th in the cross-country race in Paris.

"Hopefully give the audience a good fight"

Despite the physical deficit, she feels ready and confident for her big highlight, the home World Championships in Crans Montana (September 10 to 14). "The home World Championships have certainly motivated me throughout my rehab. There's a lot of time at home on the sofa or in the gym, which is certainly not my favorite discipline. So it's certainly in the back of my mind, but it's not omnipresent yet, especially as there's still a long way to go until September. But it's a highlight and highlights always extend over an entire season," says Keller.

The Bike Revolution kicks off in Engelberg on Sunday (you can follow the women's race (start at 12 noon) and the men's race (2 pm) live on blue Zoom).

"Engelberg is a race that's right at home for me. I have a short journey to get there. But I can also give something back as a personality and as an athlete to the youngsters and those who look up to the elites," says Keller. That's why it was never an issue to skip the race, although she will certainly make a training race out of it, as she will prioritize other races. "But I'll try to do my best there and make an intensive training session out of it. There are some good athletes at the start and hopefully we'll give the crowd a good fight."

There is always a "mega cool atmosphere" in Engelberg, says Keller. "Switzerland is definitely a mountain bike country. It has a lot of athletes like Nino (Schurter) who have done a lot for the sport in the past. That's very cool."