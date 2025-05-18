The second race of the Bike Revolution 2025 brings international flair and top Swiss stars to Huttwil - with 15,000 spectators and a world-class field of starters, high tension is guaranteed.

Syl Battistuzzi

The second race of the Bike Revolution mountain bike cross-country event series 2025 will take place in Huttwil. The pros will be pedaling on Sunday. The elite women start at 12.00 noon, the men at 2.00 pm. You can follow the races live and exclusively on blue Zoom. A total of 15,000 spectators are expected in Oberaargau over the weekend.

The race in Huttwil attracts a top-class field of starters. The duel between Cape Epic winners Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo and local hero Mathias Flückiger will be particularly in the spotlight. Thomas Frischknecht's team will be competing in Switzerland for the first time with new American team members Emily Johnston and Bjorn Riley.

But other names also promise top performances: Lars Forster, overall 2024 winner Marcel Guerrini as well as Luca Schätti and Timon Rüegg will give their all to hold their own against the strong competition. In the women's elite, the overall winner of 2024 Alessandra Keller will face strong competition from Ramona Forchini, who is in top form, Australian Rebecca Henderson and Seraina Leugger.