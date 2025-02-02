Two-goal scorer Kevin Fiala led the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-2 away win against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Californians thus ended a run of four defeats.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fiala scored goals number 17 and 18 this season. For the third time in this championship, the Eastern Swiss was celebrated as a two-goal scorer. This time, both of his goals came after an impressive solo performance. His coach Jim Hiller was full of praise: "That was really great to watch. We need more of that," he told the "NHL.com" portal.

Roman Josi played his 956th NHL game for Nashville, equaling the club record held by American David Legwand. However, there was no joy for the captain. He suffered his fourth defeat in a row against the Pittsburgh Penguins (0:3), although Nashville had been favored by the bookmakers.

Nino Niederreiter, on the other hand, is riding a wave of success with the Winnipeg Jets. The Western Conference leaders took on the Eastern Conference leaders (Washington Capitals) and won 5:4 after overtime. The Jets won for the sixth time in a row.