Kevin Fiala joins the national field hockey team at the World Championships. Keystone

Kevin Fiala will join the Swiss national ice hockey team at the World Championships in Denmark and Sweden. This was announced by the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation on Sunday.

Jan Arnet

Following the Los Angeles Kings' elimination in the NHL play-offs against the Edmonton Oilers, Fiala has been given the green light to take part in the World Championships, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation writes on its website. "After initially being unable to travel for personal reasons, the 28-year-old will now join the Swiss national team at the World Championships in Herning and Stockholm."

"We all know Kevin - his commitment to the team and Switzerland is impressive. He always gives his all for Switzerland and loves to represent our country internationally with a lot of passion", Head Coach Patrick Fischer is quoted as saying in the press release. "With him, we are gaining a valuable, creative and goal-scoring element for our offense."

Against the USA on Monday

Switzerland started the World Cup with a defeat after overtime against the Czech Republic and a win against Denmark. The next game is against the USA on Monday (16:20). It remains to be seen whether Fiala will be in action then.

This will be the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland's seventh World Cup, and he was a member of the Swiss silver teams both in 2018 and a year ago. At the last World Championship, Fiala was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP)