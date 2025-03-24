Kevin Fiala (number 22) and his colleagues are celebrating: For the second time in a row, they won a game 7-2. Keystone

The Los Angeles Kings, featuring Swiss forward Kevin Fiala, are coming off a 7-2 mandatory win against the Boston Bruins, who have now gone six games without a victory in the NHL.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The St. Gallen native scored his 48th goal of the season. He thus consolidated his position as number 2 on the Swiss scoring list and reduced the gap to Nico Hischier to eight points.

The Nashville Predators, who have been without their captain Roman Josi for a dozen games, were unable to break the St. Louis Blues' winning streak. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against the team from the state of Missouri.

At the end of the regular season, the Blues put on the kind of comeback one would have hoped for from the Predators. With their sixth win in a row, the team from St. Louis has set course for the playoffs after all, while Nashville's train has left the station. They would have to make up over 20 points in their remaining twelve games.

Janis Moser was the loser with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Biel native and his colleagues lost 2:4 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Lightnings can afford this defeat, their participation in the playoffs is not in danger.