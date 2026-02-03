Aleksander Kilde has to end his season prematurely. Picture: Keystone

Aleksander Kilde ends his comeback season prematurely. The speed specialist announced this on Instagram.

Luca Betschart

"Returning to the World Cup has meant more to me than I could have imagined a year ago," writes Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé. However, he has also learned that returning from complicated injuries is harder than he expected. And so he is now pulling the emergency brake and ending the season. This means Kilde will miss the Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. "My body needs more time than my head wanted," says the Norwegian.

Kilde crashed in Wengen in 2024 and seriously injured his calf and shoulder. He was also set back due to infections. He made his comeback in November 2025 and now knows what it takes to return to the top. His best result after his return was 11th place in the downhill in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December 2025.

