For Mikaela Shiffrin and Alekskander Kilde, marriage is not yet an issue. Picture: Keysotne

17 months after his horror crash in Wengen, Aleksander Kilde is getting closer to his comeback. In an interview, he talks about a dramatic setback and his partner Mikaela Shiffrin.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksander Kilde is still working hard on his comeback and reveals new details about a dangerous shoulder complication last summer in an interview.

Kilde hopes to have overcome the most difficult part now and is aiming for his comeback in the coming World Cup winter.

The comeback plans are currently also ahead of the wedding plans. "I think one of us will have to stop skiing until the time comes," says Kilde when asked about fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin. Show more

It is now 17 months since Aleksander Kilde lost his strength on the second-last bend of the Lauberhorn downhill. The Norwegian crashed heavily, suffered a deep cut to his calf and dislocated his shoulder.

On the long road back to the World Cup, Kilde had to suffer setbacks time and again. This was also the case last summer, when the injured shoulder caused major problems. "I thought the pain and discomfort were part of the process. But then it turned out to be an infection that was in the shoulder and had settled in both the ligaments and the bones," Kilde tells the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang".

The day before his flight home from the USA - and therefore just in time - Kilde went to the doctor and underwent emergency surgery immediately. "It was a matter of life and death, as I was suffering from sepsis," he explains in retrospect, speaking of a "nightmare". It is uncertain how the whole thing would have turned out if the 32-year-old had boarded the plane with blood poisoning.

Waiting for the reunion with Shiffrin

But Kilde overcame this hurdle too - and wants to take the next big steps towards his World Cup comeback this summer. He is due to return to the skis at a training camp in August. Partner Mikaela Shiffrin has always been an important part of his ordeal.

However, Kilde currently has to make do without his better half, who is staying with her family in the USA. "I haven't seen Mikaela since the beginning of April," reveals the 21-time World Cup winner, who has been engaged to Shiffrin since April 2024. However, the wedding is not yet imminent. "I think one of us will have to stop skiing until then," says Kilde, adding: "It's also nice to be engaged."

You might also be interested in this