Kimi Antonelli (19) wins again. After finishing on the podium just once in the races at Barcelona, Spielberg, and Silverstone, the Italian celebrates his sixth victory of the season at Spa-Francorchamps.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his sixth win of the season at Spa-Francorchamps and is once again leading the drivers' standings by 50 points

The Mercedes teenager dominated the Belgian Grand Prix. On Saturday, he secured pole position with a lead of 0.317 seconds—the widest margin of the season. Antonelli also dominated the race. With ten laps to go, Kimi Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which had been in the lead after the pit stops.

It’s impressive how Antonelli hasn’t let the last three races—which didn’t go his way—rattle him in the slightest. In the drivers’ standings, Antonelli’s lead over teammate George Russell was already 68 points after the Monaco Grand Prix. Going into the Spa Grand Prix, Antonelli still held a 25-point lead over Russell. Ahead of the final race before the summer break, the gap to Russell is now back down to 50 points.

For Russell, who had most recently finished 2nd, 1st, and 2nd, it was a weekend to forget. He lost time on the straights during practice. On the first lap of the race, he was forced into the gravel by Lewis Hamilton and retired.

Hamilton received a five-second penalty for causing the accident. He missed the podium by four seconds, finishing behind Antonelli (1st), Leclerc (2nd), and Jos Verstappen (3rd). Hamilton was thus proven right: He had stated before the race that the Ferrari team, which had won two of the last three races, was fighting for podium finishes rather than for the win.

Gabriel Bortoleto finished 8th for Audi. His teammate Nico Hülkenberg finished 13th. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) finished 6th, even though he had to start from the back of the grid.