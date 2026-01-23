Kimi Antonelli (19) wins again. After finishing on the podium just once in the races at Barcelona, Spielberg, and Silverstone, the Italian celebrates his sixth victory of the season at Spa-Francorchamps.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his sixth win of the season at Spa-Francorchamps and is once again leading the drivers' standings by 50 points

The Mercedes teenager dominated the Belgian Grand Prix. On Saturday, he secured pole position with a lead of 0.317 seconds—the widest margin of the season. Antonelli also dominated the race. With ten laps to go, Kimi Antonelli overtook Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, which had taken the lead after benefiting from a virtual safety car period.

It’s impressive how Antonelli has bounced back from the last three races, which didn’t go his way. “It feels great to have won again,” Antonelli said. And regarding the previous races, he commented, “The momentum was always there—just not the results.”

In fact, Antonelli remains completely unfazed. In the drivers’ standings, his lead over teammate George Russell was already 68 points after the Monaco Grand Prix. Antonelli entered the Spa Grand Prix with a 25-point cushion. Ahead of the final race before the summer break next weekend in Hungary, his lead over Russell is now back up to 50 points.

For Russell, who had most recently finished 2nd, 1st, and 2nd, it was a weekend to forget. He lost time on the straights during practice. On the first lap of the race, Lewis Hamilton forced him into the gravel trap as early as Turn 6, and he was forced to retire.

Hamilton received a five-second penalty for causing the accident. He missed the podium by four seconds, finishing behind Antonelli (1st), Leclerc (2nd), and Max Verstappen (3rd). Hamilton was thus proven right: He had announced before the race that the Ferrari team, which had won two of the last three races, would be fighting for podium finishes rather than for the win.

Gabriel Bortoleto secured 8th place for Audi—just as he did most recently at Silverstone. For one lap, the Brazilian even worked his way up to 7th place. Teammate Nico Hülkenberg finished 13th. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) finished 6th, even though he had to start from the very back of the grid.