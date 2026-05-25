Wrestling king Armon Orlik and the trio of Roman Wandeler, Benno Heinzer and Jonas Amrhyn win the wreath festivals on Whit Monday in Näfels (Glarus-Canton) and Ruswil (Lucerne-Canton).

Armon Orlik was once again the strongest at the Glarner-Bündner

Armon Orlik won the Glarner-Bündner Kantonale as he did last year - and for the sixth time in total. In the final round, the king of Swiss wrestling crushed 17-year-old Sales Tschudi after six and a half minutes with a Wyberhaken.

Tschudi had previously caused a sensation in Näfels. The Glarus native sped Kilchberg winner Damian Ott into the sawdust in the fifth round.

In central Switzerland, 8300 spectators came to the Lucerne event in Ruswil. They also witnessed a big surprise live. Top favorite Sämi Giger lost two of his first three rounds (against Sven Schurtenberger and Samuel Schwyzer) and dropped out of the decision even before lunch. King Joel Wicki, who ended his career in January, was bid farewell in Ruswil.

There was no winner in the final round between Sven Schurtenberger and Michael Gwerder. As a result, Roman Wandeler, Benno Heinzer and Jonas Amrhyn shared the victory.