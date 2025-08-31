Armon Orlik immediately praised his "honest" teammates from north-eastern Switzerland after his triumph. KEYSTONE

Armon Orlik is crowned wrestling king in Mollis, ending an 18-year dry spell for the north-east Swiss. After his triumph, the man from Graubünden honors his teammates and wants to party.

Tobias Benz

Three people from eastern Switzerland were tied for the lead before the final round. This was a scenario that the organizers of the federal event had hardly expected.

The fact that Armon Orlik, the favorite of OC president Jakob Kamm, ultimately became king despite missing the final round was like something out of a fairy tale. The atmosphere in the packed arena was correspondingly extraordinary when Werner Schlegel and Samuel Giger took the final round and lifted the Grisons native to the wrestling throne.

"I am simply mega happy. Also the way - to win with a posed final round, but in which the two of them did an honest round, with a high risk. That's happiness for me, it's a huge feeling," beamed Orlik in an interview with SRF after his triumph.

"I still want to drink a lot of alcohol"

The 30-year-old immediately made sure to put his team-mates from north-eastern Switzerland in the spotlight. "It was a team effort from A to Z. Werner (Schlegel), Samuel (Giger) or Damian (Ott) could just as well be sitting here. We all worked so hard together to achieve this success."

When asked what he was planning to do today and how he intended to celebrate his historic victory, Orlik replied with a laugh: "We want to celebrate with everyone. With my training colleagues, my family. I still want to see everyone and I still want to drink a lot of alcohol."

Werner Schlegel (right) and Samuel Giger face off in the final round. KEYSTONE

OC President Kamm: "Glarus history written"

At the ceremony on Sunday morning, during which the flag of the Swiss Wrestling Federation was handed over to the OC, the Glarus region took center stage. Local anthems such as "Born in Glarus" were sung, flags were waved and the Glarner Schabziger was praised. In the Swiss classic "Vogellisi", the Bernese Oberland was unceremoniously renamed Glarnerland.

OC President Jakob Kamm emotionally thanked his helpers during his appearance in the middle of the wrestling arena. "You have brought this festival to life. You have written Glarus history," he said in a shaky voice.

All 56,500 wrestling fans in the Glarnerland Arena stood up after Kamm's speech and applauded the more than 8,000 helpers. According to the stadium announcer, there have never been so many volunteers at a Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival as in Glarnerland.

