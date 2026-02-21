  1. Residential Customers
The greatest of all time Klaebo also wins his sixth gold medal

SDA

21.2.2026 - 13:36

Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery
Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery. Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1

Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1

Image: Keystone

Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery. Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round

Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round

Image: Keystone

Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery
Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery. Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1

Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1

Image: Keystone

Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery. Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round

Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round

Image: Keystone

Johannes Hösflot Klaebo also wins the sixth cross-country gold medal of the 2026 Winter Games. The Norwegian wins the 50 km race in classic technique including mass start.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 13:36

21.02.2026, 13:42

He defeated Martin Nyenget in the final sprint. Emil Iversen came third.

The 29-year-old Klaebo thus repeated his coup at the 2025 home World Championships in Trondheim and extended his lead in the statistics of the most successful Olympians to 11 gold medals. Six gold medals at the same Games is also a record.

The race had already got off to a turbulent start. Martin Nyenget attacked on the first climb and forced Klaebo to close a gap for the first time. The pace remained high thereafter. Iversen and Nyenget pushed and pushed: After 15 km there was only a group of five at the front, after 21 km only Klaebo, Nyenget and Iversen were still in front. Nothing changed until shortly before the finish, when Iversen was the first to break away. Nyenget's gold dream was then shattered on the small climb before the finishing straight.

Beda Klee and Nicola Wigger had to let go early on. After two of seven laps, on which they had to conquer a total of almost 2000 meters of altitude, they were 1:15 minutes behind. Klee managed the race well and finished 14th, 7:38 minutes behind Klaebo. Wigger also managed a top 20 result in 19th place (8:30).

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team around skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

