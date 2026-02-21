Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1 Image: Keystone Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round Image: Keystone Klaebo also wins sixth gold medal - Gallery Done: Johannes Hösflot Klaebo is number 1 Image: Keystone Johannes Hösflot Klaebo has his colleagues Emil Iversen (center) and Martin Nyenget (right) under control in the last round Image: Keystone

Johannes Hösflot Klaebo also wins the sixth cross-country gold medal of the 2026 Winter Games. The Norwegian wins the 50 km race in classic technique including mass start.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He defeated Martin Nyenget in the final sprint. Emil Iversen came third.

The 29-year-old Klaebo thus repeated his coup at the 2025 home World Championships in Trondheim and extended his lead in the statistics of the most successful Olympians to 11 gold medals. Six gold medals at the same Games is also a record.

The race had already got off to a turbulent start. Martin Nyenget attacked on the first climb and forced Klaebo to close a gap for the first time. The pace remained high thereafter. Iversen and Nyenget pushed and pushed: After 15 km there was only a group of five at the front, after 21 km only Klaebo, Nyenget and Iversen were still in front. Nothing changed until shortly before the finish, when Iversen was the first to break away. Nyenget's gold dream was then shattered on the small climb before the finishing straight.

Beda Klee and Nicola Wigger had to let go early on. After two of seven laps, on which they had to conquer a total of almost 2000 meters of altitude, they were 1:15 minutes behind. Klee managed the race well and finished 14th, 7:38 minutes behind Klaebo. Wigger also managed a top 20 result in 19th place (8:30).