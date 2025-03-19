  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

End of the season averted Kloten beats ZSC and celebrates its first playoff win since 2014

SDA

19.3.2025 - 22:23

Tyler Morley (EHCK) celebrates the goal for 1:0 in the fourth playoff duel against ZSC.
Tyler Morley (EHCK) celebrates the goal for 1:0 in the fourth playoff duel against ZSC.
Picture: Keystone

Kloten brings a bit of excitement to the quarter-final duel against the ZSC Lions. With a 2:1 win, they cut the deficit in the Zurich derby to 1:3.

Keystone-SDA

19.03.2025, 22:23

Dario Meyer's winning goal three minutes later was historic. For the first time since the 2014 semi-final and eleven playoff defeats in a row before that, EHC Kloten won again in the most beautiful time of the year. It was an absolutely deserved success, ZSC simply did too little for a win, but can probably afford it.

Some couldn't, others didn't want to. While Kloten once again threw everything they had into the game, the ZSC Lions couldn't find the energy to completely overcome their inner bastard in view of their comfortable lead in the series. However, Kloten had already found it incredibly difficult to score goals throughout the quarter-finals.

The 1:0 by Tyler Morley after exactly seven minutes was only the second goal after a 1:5, 0:5 and 0:1 in the first three games. The Canadian scored for the first time this calendar year. However, Lions substitute keeper Robin Zumbühl was only beaten again shortly before the end, although Morley and Niko Ojamäki again had good chances to make it 2-0 in the middle third. Instead, it was Santtu Kinnunen who equalized almost exactly at half-time.

The defeat should not hurt ZSC too much, but at best even please the cashier. In view of the home strength in the Altstetten stadium, the decision in the series should only be suspended.

More from the department

Curling. Swiss women lose to Canada like in last year's final

CurlingSwiss women lose to Canada like in last year's final

WTA Miami. Belinda Bencic fights her way into the 2nd round

WTA MiamiBelinda Bencic fights her way into the 2nd round

Freestyle World Championships Engadin. World Championship debut of the Swiss alpine snowboarders

Freestyle World Championships EngadinWorld Championship debut of the Swiss alpine snowboarders