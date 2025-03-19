Tyler Morley (EHCK) celebrates the goal for 1:0 in the fourth playoff duel against ZSC. Picture: Keystone

Kloten brings a bit of excitement to the quarter-final duel against the ZSC Lions. With a 2:1 win, they cut the deficit in the Zurich derby to 1:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dario Meyer's winning goal three minutes later was historic. For the first time since the 2014 semi-final and eleven playoff defeats in a row before that, EHC Kloten won again in the most beautiful time of the year. It was an absolutely deserved success, ZSC simply did too little for a win, but can probably afford it.

Some couldn't, others didn't want to. While Kloten once again threw everything they had into the game, the ZSC Lions couldn't find the energy to completely overcome their inner bastard in view of their comfortable lead in the series. However, Kloten had already found it incredibly difficult to score goals throughout the quarter-finals.

The 1:0 by Tyler Morley after exactly seven minutes was only the second goal after a 1:5, 0:5 and 0:1 in the first three games. The Canadian scored for the first time this calendar year. However, Lions substitute keeper Robin Zumbühl was only beaten again shortly before the end, although Morley and Niko Ojamäki again had good chances to make it 2-0 in the middle third. Instead, it was Santtu Kinnunen who equalized almost exactly at half-time.

The defeat should not hurt ZSC too much, but at best even please the cashier. In view of the home strength in the Altstetten stadium, the decision in the series should only be suspended.