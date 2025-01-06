There's a series on Netflix called "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: An American Dream". But the role as a cheerleader on the sidelines can also be really dangerous ...

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the American football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, a cheerleader is hit in the back of the head by the football. Shortly afterwards, she is back on her feet.

Time and again, cheerleaders become victims.

Once a cheerleader was even eaten alive. But don't worry: luckily it was just a silly break-time show. Show more

Cheerleaders are an integral part of the big show in US sport in many places. Ever since the Netflix documentary "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: An American Dream", many people have realized that there is much more to it than just looking good and waving pom-poms around.

The cheerleaders go through a tough school and are under enormous pressure. Some break down, others blossom and make it onto the team. In contrast to the athletes on the pitch, they usually only earn a pittance - and yet it is a dream come true for many of them to deliver highly demanding dance shows in front of such a large audience.

But the job can also be really tough once you reach the finish line. You have to work hard every day in training and deliver on match days, and you can't snack too much on sweets over the holidays because cheerleaders' clothes don't grow with them. If you do put on a little bit of fat on your hips, you're no longer flying through the air, but out of the team.

But even if you go through all these hardships and behave impeccably, danger lurks around every corner. Last weekend's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, of all places, demonstrated this once again in impressive fashion.

Brandon Aubrey of the Cowboys kicks the American football into the sideline with a not-so-fine blade and hits a cheerleader on the back of the head. Although the brave woman quickly gets back on her feet after the knockdown and puts on her cheerleader smile, a closer look reveals a tear under her right eye (see video at the beginning of the article). It cannot be assumed that this is due to the looming defeat, her 10th of the season ...

Feeding attack and monster tackle

If you search for the scene mentioned above on YouTube, you will quickly come across a series of other videos that show just how dangerous life as a cheerleader can be. Every now and then, one of the audience cheerleaders is run over.

And yes, a cheerleader has even been eaten alive. According to reports, however, she survived unscathed.

