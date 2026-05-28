Before her first appearance against Laura Siegemund (6:3, 7:6), Naomi Osaka caused a sensation in Paris. The former world number one entered the court wearing a black, floor-length dress, which she removed before the match.

On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan doubled down. For her second round match against Donna Vekic from Croatia, she entered the court wearing a cream-colored train. And because she prevails once again, the fans can look forward to another glamorous appearance.