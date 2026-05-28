The French Open is all about the second Grand Slam title of the year. Find out what there is to talk about in Paris in our ticker.
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Zverev suddenly the tournament favorite after Sinner's retirement?
Jannik Sinner was no longer able to play. The big tournament favorite at the French Open was in a bad way due to the heat and ultimately had to retire due to physical problems. Is the way now clear for Alexander Zverev to win his first Grand Slam title? The German is now the highest seeded player in the field and therefore the favorite.
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France's top talent Moise Kouamé in round 3
Top talent Moise Kouamé wants to achieve even more on his historic journey at the French Open. After his spectacular five-set thriller, the 17-year-old shooting star also survived the second round at the French Open and enchanted Paris once again. After his surprising opening victory, he also defeated Adolfo Daniel Vallejo from Paraguay after just under five hours in the heat of Paris.
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Next glamorous appearance by tennis star Osaka
Before her first appearance against Laura Siegemund (6:3, 7:6), Naomi Osaka caused a sensation in Paris. The former world number one entered the court wearing a black, floor-length dress, which she removed before the match.
On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan doubled down. For her second round match against Donna Vekic from Croatia, she entered the court wearing a cream-colored train. And because she prevails once again, the fans can look forward to another glamorous appearance.
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Ticino fairytale comes to an end
Switzerland's Susan Bandecchi fails to pull off another surprise at the French Open. The 27-year-old qualifier from Ticino lost 5:7, 6:7 (11:13) to Daria Kasatkina in the 2nd round.
Bandecchi, the world number 215, was in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Paris. She missed a set point against Kasatkina (WTA 53), who has been playing for Australia for one and a half years, in the first round, then fended off six match points and lost in just under two hours.
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Djokovic questions heat regulations
The heat is really getting to the tennis stars at the French Open in Paris 2026. While other tournaments such as the Australian Open have clear rules regarding temperatures, there is a certain lack of clarity in the French capital.
Three-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic questioned the French heat regulations after his second-round victory over local hero Valentin Royer. "I really don't understand why there is no heat rule here," said Djokovic at the press conference after reaching the third round. "I thought there was one at every Grand Slam tournament, but then someone told me that there is no heat rule at the French Open."