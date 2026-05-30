Kriens-Lucerne are Swiss champions for the first time in the club's history. The Central Swiss club capitalized on its first match point and clinched a decisive 39:33 victory in Schaffhausen.

Kriens-Lucerne thus decided the best-of-five series against the Kadetten with a 3:0 victory.

In a tight game, neither team could be decisively shaken off until shortly before the end. A three-goal lead was the highest of emotions for the visitors, who made the slightly better impression in the first half. The home team, who came out of the break with plenty of momentum, led by a maximum of two lengths.

With the goal at 33:32, the Central Swiss team took the lead again for only the second time after the break and never relinquished it. In the final minutes, the team of outgoing coach Thomas Zimmermann played themselves into a frenzy. The result was not only the 18th win in a row, but also the first championship title in the club's history.

"We play fast handball, have great players and everyone is dangerous," said Luca Sigrist, explaining the new champions' recipe for success in an interview with SRF. Although the home-grown Kriens-Lucerne player did not score in double figures for the first time in the third game of the final series, he still contributed eight goals to the victory. "It's unbelievable. If I can become champion with my childhood club, it's a dream come true, I have goosebumps," said the 20-year-old, who is joining German Bundesliga club Melsungen for the coming season.

Having finished behind the Kadetten in qualifying, HC Kriens-Lucerne went on a real run of improvement in the decisive phase of the championship. In the final series against the champions of the last four years, the club from Central Switzerland, who will be coached by national team coach Andy Schmid in a dual mandate in future, did not let anything get in their way - unlike in 2023 and 2024, when the Kadetten came out on top in the final.