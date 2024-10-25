So far, Henrik Kristoffersen has been the only winning skier on Marcer Hirscher's Van Deer ski brand. Now Hirscher himself is returning to the World Cup - but there has been no major exchange between the two.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henrik Kristoffersen wants to return to winning in the World Cup this season.

The Norwegian is skiing for Marcel Hirscher's ski brand Van Deer. The Austrian, for his part, will be making his comeback this season.

Kristoffersen reveals that the two have trained together for a day on the race slope in Sölden. The first race of the season is scheduled for Sunday with a giant slalom. Show more

Things did not go according to plan for Henrik Kristoffersen last season. Although the Norwegian, who is used to success, finished on the podium three times, he was unable to win any of the races. His objective is therefore clear: "I want to win more races again."

The 30-year-old reveals that his preparation has been good. "I've made a lot of improvements to my skiing." Kristoffersen now has Marcel Hirscher, the founder of the van Deer ski brand, on which Kristoffersen also skis, as a brand colleague. However, there is no close exchange with the eight-time overall World Cup winner: "So far, I'm on my own plan and he's on his."

However, Kristoffersen reveals that they trained together on the race slope in Sölden and says: "It was really good for me ...." But he only concentrates on his skiing anyway and not on that of his competitors. So we will probably only find out how good Marcel Hirscher's form is when he actually ventures back onto the World Cup piste in Sölden.

