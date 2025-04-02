Leonie Küng fails in Bogota against Cristina Bucsa Keystone

The Swiss tennis player Leonie Küng (WTA 206) fails in the starting round of the WTA 250 tournament in Bogota. The 24-year-old was defeated by Cristina Bucsa (WTA 93) from Spain in three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Küng was only able to keep up with the number 8 seed Bucsa in the second set in the Colombian capital. Thanks to a 7:2 win in the tiebreak, she forced the deciding set, in which, as in the first set, she had no chance with a 1:6 loss.

Küng has been waiting for a victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament since reaching the semi-finals at the Polish Open last July.