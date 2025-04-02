  1. Residential Customers
WTA Bogota Küng loses to Bucsa in three sets

2.4.2025 - 06:48

Leonie Küng fails in Bogota against Cristina Bucsa
The Swiss tennis player Leonie Küng (WTA 206) fails in the starting round of the WTA 250 tournament in Bogota. The 24-year-old was defeated by Cristina Bucsa (WTA 93) from Spain in three sets.

Küng was only able to keep up with the number 8 seed Bucsa in the second set in the Colombian capital. Thanks to a 7:2 win in the tiebreak, she forced the deciding set, in which, as in the first set, she had no chance with a 1:6 loss.

Küng has been waiting for a victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament since reaching the semi-finals at the Polish Open last July.

