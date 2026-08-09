Stefan Küng wins the final stage of the Tour of Poland, while Germany's Marco Brenner secures the overall title.

Küng prevailed in the 12.5-kilometer time trial, securing victory in his first international race after the Tudor rider suffered a fracture of his left thigh at the end of February.

With a time of 14:25, Küng finished four seconds ahead of Finn Fisher-Black and Callum Thornley, who placed second and third, respectively. Jan Christen, who celebrated his first World Tour-level victory last Friday in Poland, finished sixteenth.

The overall victory in the seven-day stage race went to Germany's Marco Brenner—who also rides for the Swiss Tudor team. Christen finished the race as the top Swiss rider in 6th place, while Küng came in 30th.