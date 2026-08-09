Stefan Küng wins the final stage of the Tour of Poland, while Germany's Marco Brenner secures the overall title.

Stefan Küng won the final stage of the Tour of Poland. The Tudor rider prevailed in the 12.5-kilometer time trial, securing victory in his first international race after suffering a fracture to his left thigh in late February.

“This victory is very special,” Küng was quoted as saying by Team Tudor after the race. “The last international race I started ended with a crash and a broken thigh bone. During the difficult moments of my recovery, I really doubted whether I’d ever make it back to the highest level.” It was understandably emotional for him when he realized it would be enough for the win.

With a time of 14:25, Küng finished four seconds ahead of Finn Fisher-Black and Callum Thornley, who placed second and third, respectively. Jan Christen, who celebrated his first World Tour-level victory last Friday in Poland, finished sixteenth.

The overall victory in the seven-day stage race went to Germany's Marco Brenner—who also rides for the Swiss Tudor team. Christen finished the race as the top Swiss rider in 6th place, while Küng came in 30th.