The San Jose Sharks with Philipp Kurashev (far left) celebrate their home win against the Boston Bruins. Keystone

The San Jose Sharks end their home-and-home series in the NHL with a win. The team with Philipp Kurashev defeats the Boston Bruins 3:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With the win against the Bruins, the Sharks responded immediately to the 2:3 loss the day before against the Ottawa Senators and won their fourth game in a row in front of their home crowd. The Bernese Kurashev was not involved in any of the three goals.

On the other hand, 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, the team's top scorer, once again came to the fore. The Canadian, drafted No. 1 in last year's draft, scored midway through the second period on the power play to make it 2-0 and set up American Collin Graf's 3-1 goal into the empty net 67 seconds before the final buzzer.

With his current tally of 14 goals and 20 assists, Celebrini is the second-best scorer of the season after his compatriot Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon now shares first place in the scoring charts with Morgan Geekie, another Canadian. The Bruins forward also has 17 goals to his name after scoring the tying goal to make it 2-1.

The second Swiss player in action on Monday night, Nino Niederreiter, had to leave the ice as the loser. The Winnipeg Jets with the Grisons native suffered their second home defeat in 48 hours with a 3-0 loss to the in-form Minnesota Wild. The Wild, for their part, notched up their fifth win in a row.