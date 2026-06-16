Former Canadian NHL player Kyle Calder has died at the age of 47.

“I never in a million years would have thought this day would come,” his daughter Madison wrote in an Instagram post. According to the Los Angeles Kings’ junior team, Calder died after a brief illness.

The forward played in the North American professional league, the NHL, for a decade, appearing in more than 600 games; among other teams, he was a teammate of Swiss players Jonas Hiller and Luca Sbisa on the Anaheim Ducks. Calder won the World Championship title with Canada in 2003.