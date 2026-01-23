At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, darkness prevented the completion of the round of 16 match between Switzerland's Jérôme Kym and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas with the score tied at 5-5 in the third set.

After reaching the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament for the first time last year, Jérôme Kym (ATP 186) is once again putting on a strong performance on the clay courts in the Bernese Oberland. Against the far more prominent Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 85), he put on a courageous performance and has every chance of pulling off an upset on Thursday (around 2:00 p.m.).

Due to a thunderstorm, Kym and Tsitsipas got off to a late start and were stopped after a little over two hours as light began to fade. Although the player from Aargau didn’t earn a single break point, he lost his serve only once—at 2–3 in the first set. Tsitsipas, who has been struggling to recapture the form of his prime—when he was ranked No. 3 in the world and reached two Grand Slam finals—had only two more break points.

One of them could have sealed the deal at 6-5 in the second set. Instead, it went to a tiebreak, which Kym clearly dominated. The Greek player earned his third and final break at 3-2 in the deciding set. But Kym kept his cool here as well.

Two of the tournament's co-favorites, however, advanced to the quarterfinals after putting up a tough fight. After receiving a bye in the first round, both Monegasque player Valentin Vacherot, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, and his cousin Arthur Rinderknech, the No. 4 seed, prevailed in three sets. The Frenchman even saved two match points in the process. He will now face the winner of the match between Kym and Tsitsipas.

On Thursday, defending champion Alexander Bublik and two-time tournament winner Casper Ruud will also take the court. In addition, Dominic Stricker will play his quarterfinal match against Alexander Shevchenko.