Hard-Fought Victory to Start the Tournament: Jérôme Kym Advances to the Round of 16 at the Challenger Tournament in Zug
Keystone
Jérôme Kym (ATP No. 198) became the first Swiss player to reach the round of 16 at the highly competitive Challenger tournament in Zug.
The player from Aargau defeated Britain's Jay Clarke (ATP No. 239) in three sets in two and a quarter hours.
With Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Dylan Dietrich, Henry Bernet (all on wild cards), as well as qualifiers Dominic Stricker and Mika Brunold, there are five more Swiss players competing in Switzerland’s fourth-largest tennis tournament. The top seed is Zsombor Piros of Hungary, ranked No. 119 in the world.