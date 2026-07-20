Jérôme Kym (ATP No. 198) became the first Swiss player to reach the round of 16 at the highly competitive Challenger tournament in Zug.

Hard-Fought Victory to Start the Tournament: Jérôme Kym Advances to the Round of 16 at the Challenger Tournament in Zug

ATP Challenger Zug Kym Gets Off to a Winning Start in Zug

The player from Aargau defeated Britain's Jay Clarke (ATP No. 239) in three sets in two and a quarter hours.

With Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Dylan Dietrich, Henry Bernet (all on wild cards), as well as qualifiers Dominic Stricker and Mika Brunold, there are five more Swiss players competing in Switzerland’s fourth-largest tennis tournament. The top seed is Zsombor Piros of Hungary, ranked No. 119 in the world.