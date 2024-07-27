  1. Residential Customers
ATP Challenger Kym in final at home tournament against Burruchaga

SDA

Four wins for Jerome Kym so far at the ATP Challenger tournament in Zug
Keystone

The 21-year-old Swiss Jerome Kym will play the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Zug on Sunday. His opponent in the final is Argentinian Roman Andres Burruchaga.

27.7.2024 - 21:12

Jerome Kim (ATP 278) defeated the Belgian Joris De Loore (ATP 192) in the semi-final in 90 minutes 6:3, 7:6 (7:4). Kim has already beaten three significantly higher-ranked opponents this week. At Challenger tournaments this season, Kym has already achieved tournament victories in Prostejov and a semi-final (as a qualifier) in Bratislava.

There will be no Swiss final in Zug. Roman Andres Burruchaga (ATP 146) eliminated Marc-Andrea Hüsler 3:6, 6:1, 6:4. Burruchaga is the son of the great Argentinian footballer Jorge Burruchaga, who scored Argentina's late 3:2 winning goal against Germany in the 1986 World Cup final in México City.

SDA

