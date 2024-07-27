Four wins for Jerome Kym so far at the ATP Challenger tournament in Zug Keystone

The 21-year-old Swiss Jerome Kym will play the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Zug on Sunday. His opponent in the final is Argentinian Roman Andres Burruchaga.

Jerome Kim (ATP 278) defeated the Belgian Joris De Loore (ATP 192) in the semi-final in 90 minutes 6:3, 7:6 (7:4). Kim has already beaten three significantly higher-ranked opponents this week. At Challenger tournaments this season, Kym has already achieved tournament victories in Prostejov and a semi-final (as a qualifier) in Bratislava.

There will be no Swiss final in Zug. Roman Andres Burruchaga (ATP 146) eliminated Marc-Andrea Hüsler 3:6, 6:1, 6:4. Burruchaga is the son of the great Argentinian footballer Jorge Burruchaga, who scored Argentina's late 3:2 winning goal against Germany in the 1986 World Cup final in México City.

