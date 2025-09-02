Jérôme Kym will lead the Swiss team in the Davis Cup against India in mid-September. Keystone

Jérôme Kym, Marc-Andrea Hüsler, Dominic Stricker and Jakub Paul are in Davis Cup captain Severin Lüthi's squad for the match against India in Biel on September 12/13.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Whether US Open round of 16 finalist Leandro Riedi will be part of the team against India will be decided in the next few days, according to Swiss Tennis. Captain Lüthi can change or add to his line-up up to one hour before the draw on September 11.

Switzerland will be led by Kym (ATP 175), who fought his way through qualifying at the US Open and advanced to the third round. The left-handers Stricker (ATP 226) and Hüsler (ATP 227) will probably fight for the number two singles spot. The "returnee" Paul, who has been called up for the first time since 2019, is likely to be the man for the doubles.

Switzerland is the clear favorite in the match, which is about remaining in World Group 1. India's top-ranked player, Sumit Nagal, is only 293rd in the world rankings and therefore behind all the Swiss nominees.