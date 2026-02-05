Jérôme Kym to win the first point for Switzerland against Tunisia Keystone

Jérôme Kym (ATP 192) will play the first singles match for Switzerland in the Davis Cup match against Tunisia in Biel on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old from Aargau will play Moez Echargui (ATP 142), the North Africans' clear number 1. Leandro Riedi (ATP 171) will then face Alla Trifi (ATP 1171). The 24-year-old from Zurich made his comeback in January after having to end his season prematurely due to a groin injury after reaching the round of 16 at the US Open at the beginning of September.

Dominic Stricker (ATP 380) and Jakub Paul (ATP 450) are scheduled to play the doubles on Saturday on the Swiss side. They will play against Aziz Oukaa (ATP 621) and Skander Mansouri. The latter is not currently ranked in the ATP singles rankings, but was once world number 54 in doubles. Two more singles matches may take place afterwards.

The Swiss want to regain a place in the World Group after losing to India last year. If captain Severin Lüthi's team lives up to its role as favorites against Tunisia, it will then have to win another duel to rejoin the World Group.