  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Kym opens the Davis Cup against Echargui

SDA

5.2.2026 - 13:49

Jérôme Kym to win the first point for Switzerland against Tunisia
Jérôme Kym to win the first point for Switzerland against Tunisia
Keystone

Jérôme Kym (ATP 192) will play the first singles match for Switzerland in the Davis Cup match against Tunisia in Biel on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

05.02.2026, 13:49

05.02.2026, 14:36

The 22-year-old from Aargau will play Moez Echargui (ATP 142), the North Africans' clear number 1. Leandro Riedi (ATP 171) will then face Alla Trifi (ATP 1171). The 24-year-old from Zurich made his comeback in January after having to end his season prematurely due to a groin injury after reaching the round of 16 at the US Open at the beginning of September.

Dominic Stricker (ATP 380) and Jakub Paul (ATP 450) are scheduled to play the doubles on Saturday on the Swiss side. They will play against Aziz Oukaa (ATP 621) and Skander Mansouri. The latter is not currently ranked in the ATP singles rankings, but was once world number 54 in doubles. Two more singles matches may take place afterwards.

The Swiss want to regain a place in the World Group after losing to India last year. If captain Severin Lüthi's team lives up to its role as favorites against Tunisia, it will then have to win another duel to rejoin the World Group.

More from the department

Olympic bronze medal winner Livia Altmann.

Olympic bronze medal winner Livia Altmann"Our success has brought more visibility to Swiss women's ice hockey"

Secret revealed. Fanny Smith and Nino Niederreiter carry the Swiss flag

Secret revealedFanny Smith and Nino Niederreiter carry the Swiss flag

LA Kings instead of NY Rangers. Fiala gets a prominent teammate in Panarin

LA Kings instead of NY RangersFiala gets a prominent teammate in Panarin