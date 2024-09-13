Attacking and confident to victory: Jérôme Kym. Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team leads 1:0 in the World Group play-off against Peru. Jérôme Kym won the first singles match in Biel against Ignacio Buse 6:1, 6:4.

SDA

Jérôme Kym (ATP 151), who is only 21 years old, confidently lived up to his role as favorite against Ignacio Buse (ATP 212), who is still a year younger. The 1.98 m tall player from Aargau is enjoying excellent form and is currently ranked higher than ever before. The South American, on the other hand, is a real clay court specialist and usually played too passively on the faster indoor surface. Kym had clear advantages on serve in particular.

He managed a break right at the start and the Peruvian had to wait until 0:5 before he managed to take the first game. Buse was able to keep up better in the second round and even took a 2:0 lead. However, the Swiss was not deterred and immediately equalized. He then managed the second and decisive break of the second set to make it 5:4.

Kym made his debut in the Davis Cup in 2019 at the age of not quite 16 as the youngest Swiss player to date with a doubles victory against Russia. After various injury problems, he now played a singles match for the second time in Biel, and for the first time one in which the match had not yet been decided.

In the second singles match, Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 171) will face the Peruvian number 1 Juan Pablo Varillas (ATP 179). A doubles match and two more singles matches are scheduled for Saturday. The winner of the match will earn the right to play for qualification for the final round next spring.

