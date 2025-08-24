Focused to the end: Jérôme Kym reaches the 2nd round at the US Open Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Jérôme Kym surprises positively at his Grand Slam debut. The qualifier advances to the 2nd round of the US Open with a four-set victory over Ethan Quinn.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After just over two and a half hours, Kym (ATP 175) used his second match point to beat the significantly higher-ranked American Quinn (ATP 84) 6:3, 6:2, 3:6, 7:6 (7:5). The 22-year-old from Aargau had qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time ever. In the 2nd round, Kym will face the 30th seeded American Brandon Nakashima.

In his first ever three-set match, Kym got off to a powerful and concentrated start. Untouchable on his own serve, he managed to break 4:2 in the first and 1:0 and 5:2 in the second. Only in the third did his service let him down a little, and Quinn, who is still a year younger and on the rise, was able to reduce the deficit once more.

In the end, however, Kym held his nerve. The 1.98 m tall player from Fricktal closed out the decisive tie-break in the fourth set with an ace, thus completing the biggest success of his career. In addition, the man from Aargau, who has so often been plagued by serious injury setbacks, earns prize money of at least 154,000 dollars.