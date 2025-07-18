  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Open Gstaad Kym retires after a tough fight

18.7.2025 - 20:15

Jérôme Kym can be satisfied despite the defeat
Jérôme Kym can be satisfied despite the defeat
Jérôme Kym (ATP 154) is the last Swiss player to be eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The 22-year-old from Aargau lost 6:7 (3:7), 6:3, 5:7 to Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 116).

Kym fell behind 0:3 in the decisive third set after he played a forehand off the line on the first break point against him in the match before going 0:2 down. Supported by the crowd, however, he fought his way back. He fended off a break point at 1:4 and took his opponent's serve at 3:4.

Nevertheless, he had to concede defeat in the end, as Cazaux was the more solid player overall and broke Kym a second time to make it 7:5. The Frenchman converted his first match point after 2:19 hours. Although the local player hit a stop ball, Cazaux had no trouble scoring the point.

