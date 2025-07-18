Jérôme Kym can be satisfied despite the defeat Keystone

Jérôme Kym (ATP 154) is the last Swiss player to be eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The 22-year-old from Aargau lost 6:7 (3:7), 6:3, 5:7 to Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 116).

Kym fell behind 0:3 in the decisive third set after he played a forehand off the line on the first break point against him in the match before going 0:2 down. Supported by the crowd, however, he fought his way back. He fended off a break point at 1:4 and took his opponent's serve at 3:4.

Nevertheless, he had to concede defeat in the end, as Cazaux was the more solid player overall and broke Kym a second time to make it 7:5. The Frenchman converted his first match point after 2:19 hours. Although the local player hit a stop ball, Cazaux had no trouble scoring the point.