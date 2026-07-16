Jérôme Kym (ATP No. 186) was eliminated in the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad. The Swiss player lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in three sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7).

The match could not be completed on Wednesday in the third set, with the score tied at 5-5, due to darkness. Last year, 23-year-old Kym from Aargau achieved his best-ever result in Gstaad by reaching the quarterfinals.