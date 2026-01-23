Jérôme Kym (ATP No. 186) was eliminated in the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad. The Swiss player suffered an unfortunate three-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7).

On Wednesday, the round of 16 match had to be suspended in the third set at 5-5 due to darkness. On Thursday, Kym got off to a better start. While the 23-year-old from Aargau hadn’t earned a single break point in more than two hours on Wednesday, he created three opportunities to break the former world No. 3’s serve in the Greek player’s only service game the following day. However, he was unable to secure a break on the clay court in the Bernese Oberland.

Since Kym didn’t give up a single point on his own serve, the tiebreak had to decide the outcome of the match. And there, with the score tied at 5–5, the Swiss player—who had entered the tournament on a wild card—made the decisive mistake. Tsitsipas, who had since slipped to No. 85 in the world rankings, didn’t let the opportunity slip away and converted his first match point after 18 minutes and a total match duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

As a result, Kym failed to repeat last year’s feat, when he reached the quarterfinals for the only time so far in the Saanenland. Tsitsipas will face the No. 4 seed, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 28), in the quarterfinals.

In the second round, Casper Ruud (ATP 13)—a two-time tournament champion and one of the top favorites to win the title—entered the fray. The Norwegian struggled against Jaime Faria (ATP 92), who had defeated Wawrinka, but ultimately prevailed over the Portuguese player in three sets and will now face sixth-seeded Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the quarterfinals.