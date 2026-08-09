Swiss professional tennis player Jérôme Kym (ATP No. 205) didn't lose until the final of the Challenger tournament in Hagen.

The 23-year-old from Aargau lost to local player Tom Gentzsch (ATP 185) 4-6, 6-7 (4-7) on the clay court in western Germany.

Kym hadn't dropped a single set on his way to the final. There, he came close to winning, especially in the second set, when he led 4-2 in games and then 4-2 in the tiebreak, before losing the last five points.

The Fricktal native will move up about 20 spots in the world rankings.