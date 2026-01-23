Jérôme Kym (ATP 186) won the all-Swiss matchup against qualifier Dylan Dietrich (ATP 618) at the Swiss Open in a third-set tiebreak and, just like last year, has advanced to the round of 16.

Jérôme Kym, a 23-year-old from Aargau, won 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) in 2 hours and 32 minutes. For Dylan Dietrich, who is two years younger, it was his very first match on the ATP Tour. Kym had set a personal best last year in Gstaad by reaching the quarterfinals.