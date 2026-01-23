Jérôme Kym (ATP 186) won the all-Swiss matchup against qualifier Dylan Dietrich (ATP 618) at the Swiss Open in a third-set tiebreak and, just like last year, has advanced to the round of 16.

Jérôme Kym, a 23-year-old from Aargau, won 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) in 2 hours and 32 minutes. For Dylan Dietrich, who is two years younger, it was his very first match on the ATP Tour. Kym had set a personal best last year in Gstaad by reaching the quarterfinals.

The two Swiss players treated the fans at Roy Emerson Arena to a thrilling match. After each player secured an early break, Kym—who has more experience at this level—clearly came out on top in the first-set tiebreak. In the second set, Dietrich turned the tide with two breaks to win 4–2, 6–2.

In the deciding set, Kym failed to capitalize on his chances at 2-2, and Dietrich likewise failed to do so at 4-3. The logical result: another tiebreak. In that tiebreak, a single mini-break—a strong return by Kym on the first match point—decided the match.

The Fricktal native will now face the winner of the match between the No. 5 seed, Peruvian Ignacio Buse (ATP 33), and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 85).