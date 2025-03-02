Janick Steinmann is returning to Lugano as head of sports, where he ended his playing career in 2016. Picture: Keystone

HC Lugano signs Janick Steinmann as its new head of sports. The 38-year-old is moving to Ticino with immediate effect from the National League rivals Rapperswil-Jona Lakers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Steinmann succeeds Hnat Domenichelli in Lugano, who was let go in mid-January together with coach Luca Gianinazzi due to a lack of sporting success.

Steinmann had been head of sport at the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers since 2019 and established the club in the National League following its promotion back to the top flight. Their greatest success was advancing to the playoff semi-finals in the 2020/21 season, and in the following two years, the St. Gallen team finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions Hockey League.

Although the Lakers will still be fighting for a place in the playoffs from next week, Steinmann's move is effective immediately. This is so that both the Lakers and Steinmann can fully plan for the future, as the club writes in a press release. Managing Director Markus Bütler will take over the sporting management of the Lakers on an interim basis.

Lugano's season is probably not over yet either. As the 13th-placed team in qualifying, the Ticino side will contest a relegation play-off against bottom-placed Ajoie from mid-March, but only if Visp, the only team from the Swiss League entitled to promotion, qualifies for the play-off final one league below.