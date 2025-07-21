Accident in GT3 race Lamborghini goes up in flames after horror crash

Scary moment at the GT World Challenge in Misano: After a violent crash, Georgi Donchev's Lamborghini goes up in flames. Miraculously, the Bulgarian remains uninjured.

Jan Arnet

There is a dramatic accident at the GT World Challenge in Misano, Italy, on Sunday: two racing drivers collide and Georgi Donchev's car crashes into the crash barriers without braking - shortly afterwards the fuel tank explodes and the car is engulfed in flames.

There were anxious moments in Misano until 42-year-old Donchev finally got out of the burning Lamborghini and made his way to safety. After the violent crash, the race was red-flagged and interrupted for several hours.

The video footage shows how lucky Donchev is. Another vehicle grazes the wreck, but the other cars are able to avoid it. In the end, Danish driver Benjamin Goethe and German driver Marvin Kirchhöfer in a McLaren take the win.

Memories of Grosjean

The images of the accident inevitably remind many motorsport fans of Romain Grosjean's horror crash at the 2020 Formula 1 race in Bahrain - back then, the Frenchman was stuck in the barriers. Donchev was luckier. Even though the impact was brutal, he escaped with a scare.