Lando Norris will not gain any points ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. He remains 57 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship standings for the time being

The appeal by McLaren and Lando Norris against the five-second penalty at the end of last Sunday's Austin GP has been dismissed.

The scene at the finish of the US Grand Prix was not renegotiated. This is because the McLaren team was unable to present any new evidence. According to the jury, "there is no new element" since the first rejected objection on race day.

Lando Norris was given a five-second penalty last Sunday in Austin after a duel with Max Verstappen. This meant that Norris lost the 3rd place he had previously won back to Verstappen.

