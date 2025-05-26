Lando Norris is unstoppable in Monaco. Keystone

Once again, there are no thrilling overtaking maneuvers. Nevertheless, Lando Norris has a lot of work to do to win the Monaco Grand Prix. A rule change provides a talking point.

Lando Norris wins the classic race in Monaco for the first time in his career. The runner-up in the world championship draws new hope in the Formula 1 title fight and moves to within three championship points of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The international press writes:

Great Britain 🇬🇧

"The Guardian": "A debut victory in Monaco is a special moment for any driver. Lando Norris enjoyed the atmosphere and celebrated his success after finally mastering the demanding test on the streets of Monte-Carlo. For the McLaren driver, it marked a new start to his world championship ambitions."

"Daily Mail": "Lando Norris has won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time, stifled by strategy, to cut his deficit in the championship to three points."

"Mirror": "Monaco Grand Prix rule change falls through, frustrating race ends with predictable outcome. Lando Norris wins another procession in Monaco after Formula 1's pit stop poker fails to pay off."

"The Sun: "Lando Norris roared "It's a dream" after winning the crème de la crème of Formula One races and giving himself a huge boost in the title race."

Netherlands 🇳🇱

"AD": "Late disappointment for Max Verstappen. Red Bull continued to hope for a red flag or a safety car to allow a 'free' pit stop in view of the mandatory two pit stops, but this hope was dashed."

"De Telegraaf": "Lando Norris gets a boost from victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen finishes fourth. There was a lot of talk about the new pit stop rule before the race in the Principality, but the chess game on the narrow street circuit did not provide much entertainment."

Spain 🇪🇸

"Marca": "Norris wins a distorted Monaco race. They wanted a show and got the drivers deliberately slowing down to create a gap for their teammates. Maybe next year they'll think of something else to artificially distort the classic race."

"As": "Lando Norris conquers a Monaco full of blockades and cheating."

"Mundo deportivo": "Lando Norris wins an unsuccessful Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton takes possibly one of the most important victories of his career."

"Sport": "Norris resurfaces in Monaco, Alonso suffers a cruel setback. Lando Norris, who was in crisis after winning the opening race in Australia, has bounced back on the best possible stage to claim a prestigious victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 calendar."

Italy 🇮🇹

"La Gazzetta dello Sport": "Super Leclerc in Monaco, but Norris cannot be overtaken. (...) Lando Norris wins the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career. Solid race by the Englishman, who managed not to make any mistakes despite the great pressure Charles Leclerc exerted on him in the final laps."

"Corriere dello Sport": "Disappointment at missing out on first place by a really narrow margin. Charles Leclerc's home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, did not go as Ferrari had hoped."

"Corriere della Sera": "Leclerc may not pull off a miracle, but he comes out of the race with his head held high. Lando Norris makes a fresh start in the world championship."

France 🇫🇷

"Le Figaro": "Lando Norris has dreamed of it and he's done it. The Briton won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. A race that was characterized by the new rule with two mandatory stops that didn't really bother the strong men."

"L'Équipe": "The new pit stop rule was not enough to liven up the Monaco Grand Prix. Lando Norris won his first Monaco race ahead of Leclerc, Piastri and Verstappen - just like on the grid. As is so often the case, the order at the finish corresponded to the order at the start. Monaco remains Monaco, with all its flaws."

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Norris makes the World Championship highly exciting. The Briton wins in the Principality and gets really close to McLaren team-mate Piastri.

Austria 🇦🇹

"Kronen-Zeitung": "Norris holds his nerve! McLaren wins Monaco poker."

"Salzburger Nachrichten": "Lando Norris sneaks to victory in Monaco. The McLaren driver fulfilled a dream by winning the Monaco Grand Prix. The attempt with two mandatory pit stops in the principality proved to be a flop."