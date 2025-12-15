Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days Keyston

Lando Norris only secured the Formula 1 world title for the first time in the final race of the season. The Brit let it rip at his title party.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lando Norris enjoyed his world championship party in Tashkent - and also let himself go. In his speech, Norris said that he had become "very emotional" after the last race and had also been "extremely drunk".

And since then, the McLaren driver said, "I've had a great time." Norris was crowned world champion for the first time with a 3rd place in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the 26-year-old Englishman dethroned Dutchman Max Verstappen, who had previously won the world championship four times in a row in a Red Bull.

Verstappen was absent from the FIA gala due to illness. However, he did get in touch via a video message: "It was great to drive against you," said the 28-year-old, addressing Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri (24).