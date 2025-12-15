  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The wild night of the world champion Lando Norris: "I was very emotional - and very drunk"

SDA

15.12.2025 - 21:30

Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days
Lando Norris said at the world championship party in Tashkent that he had been partying a lot and drinking too much over the last few days
Keyston

Lando Norris only secured the Formula 1 world title for the first time in the final race of the season. The Brit let it rip at his title party.

Keystone-SDA

15.12.2025, 21:30

Lando Norris enjoyed his world championship party in Tashkent - and also let himself go. In his speech, Norris said that he had become "very emotional" after the last race and had also been "extremely drunk".

And since then, the McLaren driver said, "I've had a great time." Norris was crowned world champion for the first time with a 3rd place in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the 26-year-old Englishman dethroned Dutchman Max Verstappen, who had previously won the world championship four times in a row in a Red Bull.

New details announced. The name of Sauber's successor team in Formula 1 is now official

New details announcedThe name of Sauber's successor team in Formula 1 is now official

Verstappen was absent from the FIA gala due to illness. However, he did get in touch via a video message: "It was great to drive against you," said the 28-year-old, addressing Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri (24).

More from the department

Swiss floorball exploit. Seraina Hofbauer on the World Championship title:

Swiss floorball exploitSeraina Hofbauer on the World Championship title: "A huge coup - historic!"

Floorball. Swiss women celebrated after World Championship title

FloorballSwiss women celebrated after World Championship title

Fribourg captain leaves the team. Julien Sprunger ends his career

Fribourg captain leaves the teamJulien Sprunger ends his career