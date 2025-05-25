Lando Norris (right) wins in Monte Carlo ahead of local driver Charles Leclerc Keystone

Lando Norris in the McLaren returns to winning ways. The Briton, who started from pole position, wins the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Norris had done a great deal of work by securing the best grid position, and on Sunday he completed the job perfectly. He held his own over the entire distance and never ran the risk of not finishing first for the second time this year on the circuit with no obvious overtaking opportunities. Norris had to wait a long time for his sixth Grand Prix win after dominating the season opener with the Australian Grand Prix in mid-March.

The triumph in the Principality is tantamount to redemption for Norris. Behind him lies a period of struggle and doubt, a phase in which he rarely reached his normal level of performance and in which he was unable to fully exploit the advantages of the McLaren.

Norris won ahead of Monegasque Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and team-mate Oscar Piastri. The Australian continues to lead the overall championship standings. However, his lead over his closest rival Norris is now only three points.

The temporary adjustment to the regulations with the mandatory two pit stops for the drivers had no effect on the top of the rankings. The drivers in the first four grid positions, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri and Verstappen, also finished in this order. The hopes of the FIA officials that the measure would make events at the predictable venue a little more unpredictable and create room for maneuver in the tactical area were not fulfilled.

The Sauber team drivers had to draw the same conclusions in Monte Carlo as in the six Grands Prix before. Once again, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg were unable to achieve a tangible result. The Brazilian, who found himself in the barriers on the first lap, and the German finished the race two laps down in 14th and 16th place respectively.