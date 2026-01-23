The McLaren team is back on top in Formula 1. Lando Norris wins the Hungarian Grand Prix, securing the team's first victory of the season.

In the final Formula 1 race before the four-week summer break, Norris took the win ahead of Dutch driver Max Verstappen in the Red Bull and young Italian Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, who remains the clear leader in the World Championship standings.

As in the past two years, the McLaren drivers would likely have secured a one-two finish had Oscar Piastri not been forced to retire early due to a gearbox failure. The Australian had been running in second place until his retirement after four-fifths of the race.

Norris, who started from pole position, had to cede the lead early on to Piastri, who had surged ahead from third on the grid, but was soon able to turn the tables. The world champion then controlled the race at the Hungaroring without any major problems. This was his first victory of the current championship and his twelfth overall.

Nico Hülkenberg achieved a first. Thanks to his 9th-place finish, the German secured his first two World Championship points of the current season, in which the former Sauber team is competing under the Audi name for the first time. Hülkenberg’s Brazilian teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who had recently impressed with two 8th-place finishes, followed in 11th place.