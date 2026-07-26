Lando Norris comes to the rescue for the McLaren team. The defending champion wins in Hungary, just as he did last year, securing his team's first Grand Prix victory of the season.

It hasn’t been the McLaren team’s year so far—the team that fields title holder Lando Norris and has won the Constructors’ Championship in the last two seasons. Their results so far have fallen short of expectations. The team in orange is no longer accustomed to going winless since their return to the top tier, which began late last year.

The team’s leadership quickly identified the reason for the stagnation over the past few weeks. Adjustments to the cars had so far failed to have the desired effect. The technicians found themselves facing a situation they had previously known only from hearsay. They had strayed from the path that had mostly led to success in the recent past. Those were times when new parts delivered the hoped-for performance boost without delay.

The Hoped-for Turnaround

Well, on the eleventh Grand Prix weekend of the current season—the last one before the four-week summer break—things finally went right again. The package of the latest technical innovations brought to Hungary—which included, among many other things, a modified underbody—brought about the hoped-for turnaround —at least for this stop at this special circuit, where the second-lowest average speed of all Formula 1 tracks on the current calendar is recorded. Whether the cars designated MCL40 are capable of achieving top results for the remainder of this world championship remains to be seen.

For Norris, the present was the main focus for the time being. He experienced two days during which everything went like clockwork for him, both in qualifying and in the Grand Prix. Starting from pole position, Norris had to cede the lead early on to his teammate Oscar Piastri, who had surged ahead from third on the grid, but he was soon able to turn the tables. From there on, the world champion controlled the action at the Hungaroring without any major problems.

Norris crossed the finish line with a clear lead over Dutch driver Max Verstappen in the Red Bull and Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes. As the leader in the World Championship standings, the Italian extended his lead over his closest rival, Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari, to 50 points.

The Unlucky One

This was Norris’s first Grand Prix victory of the current championship and his twelfth overall. For a long time, it looked as though the McLaren duo would secure a one-two finish at Mogyorod—located about 20 kilometers northeast of Budapest—just as they had in the previous two years. But for Piastri, the race ended in frustration rather than on the podium. The Australian, who was running in second place after four-fifths of the race, was forced to retire due to a gearbox failure.

Nico Hülkenberg achieved a first. Thanks to his 9th-place finish, the German secured his first two World Championship points of the current season, in which the former Sauber team now competes under the Audi name. Hülkenberg’s Brazilian teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who had recently impressed with two 8th-place finishes, followed in 11th place.