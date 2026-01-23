Lara Gut-Behrami has put an end to speculation about her future. The 35-year-old from Ticino will not be returning to the World Cup as planned.

In a lengthy video message to the TV station RSI, Lara Gut-Behrami announced her immediate retirement from elite sports. “I’ve had the good fortune and the honor to enjoy a very long career, to be able to express my dreams and aspirations through my skiing, and to experience this journey alongside extraordinary people,” the ski racer said in her farewell message.

She’s glad that, despite nearly 20 years of elite athletics, she doesn’t suffer from chronic pain. And she wants it to stay that way: “That’s another reason why I feel that the right time has come—the moment when I no longer have to insist, at all costs, on reaching and exceeding my limits.”

Lara Gut-Behrami had held out hope of returning to the World Cup following the cruciate ligament tear she suffered in November 2025. That will no longer happen. Her career, which did not end the way the Ticino native had hoped, is nonetheless extraordinary—with gold and bronze medals at the Olympic Games, nine World Championship medals, two overall World Cup titles, and seven discipline titles. She was named Swiss Athlete of the Year three times.