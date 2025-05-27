Lars Weibel, Director of Sport at Swiss Ice Hockey, has done an outstanding job in recent years. Picture: Keystone

At the reception for the Swiss national team in Kloten, Lars Weibel, Director of Sport at Swiss Ice Hockey, takes time out for an interview with Keystone-SDA.

Weibel talks about the process of coming to terms with yet another defeat in a World Championship final, about what makes him most proud, and he looks ahead to the home World Championship.

Lars Weibel, when the USA scored the decisive 1:0 in extra time, what went through your mind?

I don't think I've ever felt so empty in my life. It was a terrible feeling at first. Because everything was right this year, we deserved the title.

How far along are you in the process of coming to terms with it?

To be honest, very far. I've now learned that you can't change what has happened. I quickly realized that we not only implemented the idea of being sustainable and integrating young players, but that we even developed our game further. We were faster, acted more straightforward and were physically even stronger. That makes me feel positive for the Olympic Games and the home World Cup. In this respect, I was able to regain my focus more quickly than the team, who logically still have to deal with the defeat.

Why was it not possible to produce the best performance in the final, or to put it another way: what is still missing for the final step?

It's difficult to give a precise answer to this question. We'll have a debriefing on Wednesday. But the USA are a strong nation, they also played incredibly well and didn't give us many opportunities. But yes, we struggled. We didn't quite manage to get the same energy as before, and once again we lacked the ice-cold goal scorer in the final. We will now analyze the whole thing properly and implement the findings next season.

What makes you most proud?

The character of the team. I know that sounds like a cliché. But when I see how this team has performed, how the players are close to tears reproaching themselves for not giving "Büeli" a gold medal at the end of his career. When I see a top shot like Nico saying (after the injury) that he really wanted to stay with the team. It's all unique. The team is down to earth. There is no pecking order in the team, everyone is equal. The boys put into practice what we exemplify. We have continued on our path undeterred and determined, making Mr. and Mrs. Schweizer proud. That's a really cool feeling.

At last year's World Championship you were hugely dependent on the NHL players, this year two players from the National League scored the most points and the team was much more diverse. What is your explanation for this?

There are two components. One is that the coaching staff believes in the youngsters, which they repay with strong performances. The other is that we consistently implement our vision. As last year's World Cup team was not the youngest, we looked for solutions. We have the courage to think long-term, even though we always want to be successful. That underlines our conviction.

In conclusion: How much of a boost does reaching the final again give for next year's home World Cup?

It was a great campaign for the home World Cup. However, it has raised expectations even higher. But we know exactly what it will take just to reach the quarter-finals again, let alone win the group with 19 points. I'm really looking forward to it, everyone wants to experience a home World Cup, but it's still a long way off for me at the moment. First up is a new build-up in the Euro Hockey Tour and the Olympic Games.