The fiasco involving a defective water shaft at the Las Vegas Grand Prix three years ago is costing Formula 1 dearly. Liberty Media has agreed to a settlement of 2.6 million euros.

It was supposed to be a glittering debut, but in the end, Formula 1 is paying a steep price for a defective manhole cover from 2023

The holder of the commercial rights to the premier class of motorsports, which also organizes the race in Nevada itself, aims to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by angry spectators, according to U.S. media reports.

There is talk of about 32,000 fans who could file claims. The amount of damages cited shortly after the race was still equivalent to about one billion euros.

Liberty Media and the Las Vegas Grand Prix did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. A final hearing is scheduled for November 4 in U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, as was announced on the sidelines of the Formula 1 race in Hungary.

Formula 1 had planned to put on a huge show with its return to Las Vegas against the glitzy backdrop of the world-famous Strip in November 2023—but the premiere fell flat. Due to a defective manhole cover on the track, the first practice session was halted after 19 minutes. Subsequently, all manhole covers along the entire track had to be removed and the openings filled with sand and asphalt.

It wasn't until two and a half hours later that the drivers were able to complete the second practice session. By then, however, the fan zones had long since been cleared. Formula 1 had offered merchandise vouchers to fans who had purchased tickets costing several hundred dollars just for the opening day.