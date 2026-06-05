The Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar for longer. The responsible parties extend the contract for a further ten years.

Formula 1 will be a guest in Las Vegas at least until 2037

Formula 1 races in Las Vegas have been back for three years. The previous agreement would have expired after the coming season. Since the return of the racing series to the state of Nevada, an exceptional event has developed, Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula 1, is quoted in a press release.

This year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 21.