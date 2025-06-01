Early out: Last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini is eliminated in the round of 16 at the French Open Keystone

Last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini has already reached the last 16 at the French Open. The world number 4 from Italy was defeated by the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina (WTA 14) in three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the beginning of the match, everything seemed to be going as expected. After winning the first set 6:4, the favorite Paolini also got off to the better start in the second and led 4:1 after a break. At 5:4, the Italian missed two match points on Svitolina's serve. The Ukrainian fended off another match point in the tie-break before converting her first set point and making short work of the decider 6:1.

In the quarter-finals, Svitolina will face Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina (WTA 11) or Iga Swiatek (WTA 5). The Polish player has already won the French Open four times and is unbeaten at Roland Garros since her 2021 quarter-final defeat to Maria Sakkari.