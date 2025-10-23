Not in the form of last year: Ben Shelton Keystone

Last year's No. 2 seed Ben Shelton fails in the round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. The American was defeated 3:6, 4:6 by the Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ben Shelton was unable to hide his lack of match practice in Basel's St. Jakobshalle after suffering a shoulder injury at the US Open. In the first round, he had fended off two match points against Kamil Majchrzak, but the world number 6 had virtually no chance against the unspectacular but rock-solid Jaume Munar (ATP 42).

One loss of serve each by Shelton - at 2:4 in the first and 3:4 in the second set - were decisive, as he only had one chance to break. After just 1:18 hours, Munar converted his second match point with an ace.