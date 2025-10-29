A year ago, Viktorija Golubic celebrated her second tournament victory on the WTA Tour in Jiujiang Keystone

Viktorija Golubic reaches the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang with difficulty. Against the young Russian Jelena Pridankina (WTA 205), the Swiss number 2 seed had to play three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golubic had great difficulty on her own serve the day after her two-set victory in the opener. Although she won the opening set 6:0 in just 37 minutes, she had to fend off eight break points.

The match continued in a similar vein, with the difference that her opponent, who was thirteen years younger and ranked over 150 positions lower in the rankings at number 205 and had made it into the main draw as a lucky loser, was able to make better use of her chances. In the deciding set, Golubic trailed 3:5 after taking a 3:1 lead before turning the match around and securing a 6:0, 4:6, 7:5 victory after 2:42 hours.

Golubic's good run in Jiujiang thus continues. A year ago, she won her second tournament victory on the WTA Tour in south-eastern China after Gstaad in 2016.

In her third quarter-final this season - after Cleveland in August and Osaka two weeks ago - Golubic will face either Kazakh No. 5 seed Yulia Putintseva (WTA 75) or China's Zheng Wushuang (WTA 309). The Swiss has won two of her three previous matches against Putintseva and has never played Zheng.